David Foster wasn't attuned to Broadway, until he wrote the music for 'Boop!'

David Foster says writing music for a new Broadway musical starring Betty Boop has been filled with highs notes and "a lot of drudgery."

The Victoria native opened up about pushing himself creatively to complete "Boop! The Musical," which opened earlier this month.

He says it taught him more about working as a team player, and compromise, after decades of running "a dictatorship" in his recording studio.

Foster is a 15-time Grammy winner who's worked with the likes of Whitney Houston, Celine Dion and Chicago.

For "Boop!" he composed jazz-inspired songs that hearken back to the era of Max Fleischer's famous 1930s cartoon character.

The musical tells the story of Betty Boop, who is rocketed into present day through a teleportation device and seeks to fill a void in her life.

The production is playing at New York's Broadhurst Theater.

 

