Tom Cruise to return to Cannes with 'Mission: Impossible - Final Reckoning'

Cruise return to Cannes

Jake Coyle, The Associated Press - | Story: 543263

Three years after flying into the Cannes Film Festival with “Top Gun: Maverick,” Tom Cruise is returning to the Croisette with “Mission: Impossible — Final Reckoning."

Organizers of the French festival announced Tuesday that “Final Reckoning,” will screen out of competition at the 78th edition Cannes on May 14, ahead of the film's May 23 release in theaters. Cruise, writer-director Christopher McQuarrie and the cast will attend the screening at the Palais des Festivals.

For Cruise, it will be his third time with a film in Cannes but his first trip back after the eventful 2022 launch of “Top Gun: Maverick.” Cruise was then given an honorary Palme d'Or.

The lineup to this year's Cannes, running May 13 to 24, is to be unveiled Thursday in Paris. On Monday, the festival announced that Robert De Niro will receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the opening ceremony on May 13.

