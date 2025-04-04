Blake Lively accuses former co-star Justin Baldoni of 'trying to destroy her'

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Blake Lively's legal team has accused Justin Baldoni of "trying to destroy" the actress.



The 37-year-old movie star recently asked a court to dismiss Baldoni's defamation lawsuit, arguing that the actor should be subject to a newly enacted law, known as California Civil Code Section 47.1, that prevents retaliatory lawsuits linked to the public disclosures of sexual harassment.



In response, Bryan Freedman - Baldoni's attorney - told Variety: "Ms. Lively and her circle of Hollywood elites cannot prevent my clients from exercising their constitutional right to petition the court to clear their names from her false and harmful claims.



"This right protects not only Mr. Baldoni and the Wayfarer parties in this particular case, but all Americans in the future who have false accusations levied against them and seek relief from our justice system. This must stop here, and we will continue to fight against this blatant attempt to block access to the court system and to weaken our nation’s Constitution to serve those who are in the position of power.”



Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson - Lively's lawyers - has responded to Freedman's statement by arguing that Baldoni and Steve Sarowitz - who co-founded the Wayfarer Studios with the director - are trying to destroy the actress' reputation.



In a statement obtained by 'Extra', the lawyers said: "Baldoni, Sarowitz and the rest of the Wayfarer Parties are now arguing that nobody should be protected by the sexual harassment privilege.



"They’re not just saying that it doesn’t apply to Ms. Lively – they’re saying it's unconstitutional and no woman should ever have these protections. That’s right: Justin Baldoni, the man who has built his brand on supposedly speaking up for victims, believes that the First Amendment rights of victims of sexual assault and harassment to speak out should give way to the rights of perpetrators to sue their victims ‘into oblivion.’



"These defendants are so hell bent on trying to destroy Blake Lively that they are willing to shred a law designed to protect all victims just to make sure they ‘bury’ one."



Lively and Baldoni are due to appear in court on March 9, 2026.