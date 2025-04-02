Photo: © Getty Images

Michael Jackson’s beloved chimpanzee Bubbles has turned 42.



Marking both his birthday and his 20th anniversary at his sanctuary home, the Center for Great Apes in Florida shared a heartfelt tribute to the world famous creature on Instagram.



The post said: “Today, we’re celebrating 20 years since Bubbles arrived at the Center for Great Apes in 2005 – and since we don’t know his exact birthdate, we’re also celebrating his 42nd birthday today!”



Bubbles was adopted by Jackson in the early 1980s, and soon became one of the most famous pets in the world.



The pampered primate lived a life of luxury at Jackson’s Neverland Ranch, where he slept in his own crib and attended glitzy events.



Perhaps most famously, Bubbles was photographed in a tuxedo at the 1994 MTV Movie Awards and traveled with the singer on his global tours, even joining Jackson for tea with the mayor of Osaka during the ‘Bad’ tour.



As Jackson’s fame skyrocketed, so did Bubbles’s presence in the public eye, and the chimpanzee made numerous appearances in music videos and television shows, including the iconic ‘The Way You Make Me Feel’ video.



However, life in the spotlight proved difficult for a chimpanzee, and as Bubbles matured into a strong adult, it became increasingly challenging to keep him as a pet.



As Bubbles grew in size, Jackson began to feel the strain of keeping him at home.



It was then the chimp was moved to live with a trainer.



In 2005, at the age of 31, Bubbles was relocated to the Center for Great Apes in Florida, where he has lived ever since.



The sanctuary’s post went on to explain: “Bubbles has truly thrived at the sanctuary, enjoying the simple joys of being a chimpanzee – climbing, foraging, and spending time with his chimpanzee friends.”



At 42, Bubbles is now known for his calm nature and love of enrichment activities.



He enjoys peaceful days lounging in the Florida sun, expressing his artistic side through painting, and relaxing in his favourite spots.



The post on his birthday added: "He’s a dignified and gentle presence in his group.”



Bubbles’ sanctuary bosses also expressed gratitude to Jackson’s estate, which has continued to support Bubbles’ care over the years.



Jackson, who passed away in 2009 at the age of 50 following an overdose of the anaesthetic propofol, made sure Bubbles lived in comfort, ensuring the chimpanzee had everything he needed to lead a fulfilling life.