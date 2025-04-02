Mick Foley in hospital after car crash

Mick Foley has "no idea" how he is still "walking around" after being involved in a car crash.
The WWE Hall of Famer is receiving treatment in hospital with a minor concussion and feeling "sore" everywhere after being involved in a serious accident.
Mick, 59, took to Instagram to share a photo of his damaged car, including a shattered windscreen, missing front hood and a damaged bumper.
He captioned the picture: "TOUGH DAY FOR MICK!
"I have no idea how I am still walking around after this accident. I’m in the hospital now, and I’m sore from my knees to my neck, including a minor concussion."
He was inundated with comments from well-wishers, including other stars from the wrestling world.
Kurt Angle commented: "You’ve actually did more damage in The ring than with that car. GOD Bless you Mick (sic)"
Dean Mojo Muhtadi wrote: “Only you could walk out of a car in that shape and be mostly fine. Prayers up sir. Hope you’re recovering quickly and painlessly."
And WWE ring announcer Alicia Taylor commented: “Omg! Glad you’re ok Mick!! [red heart emoji] (sic)"
Mick joined the WWE in 1996 and wrestled under a number of names including Cactus Jack, Mankind and Dude Love before he retired in 2000. However, he made a surprise return in the 2012 Royal Rumble and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame the following year.
The 59-year-old grappler revealed earlier this year he had shed around 90lbs with diet, exercise, and weight loss medication.
He said in a video shared to YouTube: "I did it the old-fashioned way, it was really a three-step process.
"Healthier eating, working out, and I cheated. I went to a doctor, they saw me at over 370 pounds and suggested I could use a little help in the form of Wegovy. I know some people call it cheating, I just thought it was levelling the playing field.
"I'd lost all my strength, my metabolism was at an all-time low, I was gaining weight by the day. I couldn't walk up a slight incline when I was getting off my plane without having to sit down for five or 10 minutes.
"I thought, 'I'm a heart attack waiting to happen,' and if I need a little help, I should take that. So man, I'm taking it pretty easy. DDPYoga, some swimming.
"I'm not 21, I can't jump into things like I did last year and think I can just go back to working out like I did when I was 21 and in pretty good shape. I feel pretty good. I'm feeling good."
