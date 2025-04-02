Elijah Wood says he wasn’t paid enough to retire for life for his role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy

Photo: © Avalon

Elijah Wood says he wasn’t paid enough to retire for life for his role in Peter Jackson’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy.



The actor confirmed his earnings were not as substantial as the public think – despite leading the franchise as Frodo Baggins.



Speaking at the 2025 Texas Film Awards, the 44-year-old actor said: “Because we weren’t making one movie and then renegotiating a contract for the next, it wasn’t the sort of lucrative scenario that you could sort of rest easy for the rest of your life.”



Peter’s adaptation of J.R.R. Tolkien’s fantasy epic ‘LoTR’, released between 2001 and 2003, grossed nearly $3 billion worldwide and won a record-equalling 11 Oscars for its final instalment, ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King’.



The films, shot back-to-back in New Zealand over an extended production period, have remained cultural touchstones.



But the cast members have frequently commented on the relatively modest pay they received at the time.



Cate Blanchett, 55, who portrayed Galadriel in the films, went viral in August 2024 when she said on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ “no one got paid anything to do that movie”.



She added: “I basically got free sandwiches and I got to keep my (elf) ears.”



Elijah, responding to Cate’s comments, said to Business Insider: “That’s hilarious… statements like that are not made with any kind of ire. It’s such an honour to have been a part of those films, and they represent some of the best experiences of my life.”



Orlando Bloom, 48, who played Legolas in the fantasy series, previously revealed in a 2019 interview on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ he was paid just $175,000 for all three films.



And Sean Astin, 54, who starred as Samwise Gamgee, later claimed he earned around $250,000 for the trilogy.



When asked if his salary matched Sean’s, his co-star Elijah declined to confirm, but said “it doesn’t matter” because the value the films had on his career and life was “priceless.”



Elijah also acknowledged distributors New Line Cinema took a “real gamble” on the project, saying the studio was able to take such a risk by offering “not massive salaries” to the actors.



He added: “The benefit of that was that we were also signing up for something that was going to be a part of our lives forever.”



The discussion around actors’ pay in major franchises has gained renewed attention in Hollywood following last year’s SAG-AFTRA strike, which focused on fair compensation and residuals for streaming-era productions.



Director Peter has not publicly commented on the latest remarks from the ‘Lord of the Rings’ cast.