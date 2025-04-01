Dave Coulier, Full House actor, is cancer-free

Photo: © Getty Images

Dave Coulier is cancer-free.



The 'Full House' actor revealed five months ago that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 non-Hodgkin Lymphoma, but now a representative for the 65-year-old star has confirmed to People magazine that he has beaten the disease.



And Dave's friend, Candace Cameron Bure, is delighted with the "amazing" news.



She shared photos including the pair of them working on 'Full House' together and a selfie with herself, Dave and his wife Melissa on Instagram and wrote: "DAVE IS CANCER FREE!!!!



"Join me in celebrating this AMAZING news — let’s shower him with all the love in the world! [three red heart emojis] (sic)"



The confirmation came shortly after Dave had revealed he had undergone a biopsy on a lymph node in his neck, which had returned positive results.



He told Parade magazine: "Melissa and I waited for a week to get the biopsy results back, and there is no sign of cancer.



"One of the few times in my life when 'zero' has been a great number to hear."



At the time of the interview, he was awaiting the results of a CAT scan which would confirm if the cancer was "in the rear-view mirror".



He added: "I'll tell you this. Today is the first day that I really feel like, 'Wow, I'm feeling pretty darn good. I feel like myself.' And it's today. So I get to celebrate that with you."



Dave admitted he and Melissa had had "what if" conversations about his death when he struggled with his treatment.



He said: “I think everybody's mind goes there. It's part of the reality of life. Like, ‘Wow, this is really serious’ and ‘What's the worst that could happen?’ I've seen it so often in my family.”



Melissa added: “After [the fifth round of] chemo, he was like, ‘I don't know if I could do this again.



"He was like, ‘I’m prepared either way. If I die, I die. And if I can stay here, great. I want to.’ Those conversations were obviously so tough.”



Dave completed chemotherapy in February and admitted the side effects got "worse and worse" with every round of treatment until he couldn't even get out of bed.



He said: “The symptoms were getting worse and worse with each treatment.



“So neuropathy, which I hadn't experienced before, started to increase. Nausea started to increase. Dizziness started to increase. They call it chemo brain, where you're a bit foggy — that started to increase.



"My days of being able to get up and walk around and be active started to decrease.



“Some days, I just didn't want to do anything. Though I wanted to move around and go out and, you know, work around the house, I just couldn't. There was so much cancer-related fatigue that got progressively worse and worse and worse, and I thought, ‘Wow, this is how it's going to go.’ ”