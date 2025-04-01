James Bond to 'go back to origins' with 'very young' new star

Photo: (c) Avalon

The James Bond franchise will reportedly return with an "origins" movie and a "very young" new star, according to actor Daniel Mays.



The search for a new actor to play the superspy is being stepped up following the exit of longtime Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson and the takeover by Amazon MGM Studios and now a new report suggests 007 will be getting a massive shake-up - taking the character back several decades.



The rumour was shared by actor Daniel Mays who revealed he'd heard some details about what Amazon are planning for Bond. During an appearance on the 'We’re Not Getting Any Younger' podcast, he said: "Bond is a big deal right, that going to Amazon ... I heard a rumour they’re going to cast someone very young and go sort of back to the origins.



"They’re going to sort of '60s, you're going to have all the retro cars and that sort of stuff - and start again. I think that would be kind of cool."



The hunt has been on for another actor to take over from Daniel Craig, 57, who stepped away from the franchise following the release of 2021's 'No Time To Die' which showed 007's death.



It was recently revealed Amazon Studios have selected David Heyman - best known for his work on the 'Harry Potter' films - and ' Spider-Man' producer Amy Pascal to take charge of the next 007 film.



In a joint statement, the pair said: "James Bond is one of the most iconic characters in the history of cinema. We are humbled to follow in the footsteps of Barbara Broccoli and Michael Wilson who made so many extraordinary films and honored and excited to keep the spirit of Bond very much alive as he embarks on his next adventure."



In recent years, Pascal has become known for her work on the 'Spider-Man' films starring Tom Holland, but also worked on the '007' films 'Casino Royale', 'Quantum of Solace', and 'Skyfall', all of which starred Craig as the titular spy.



Amazon MGM Studios’ head of film, Courtenay Valenti said in a statement given to The Hollywood Reporter: "We are approaching every creative decision with James Bond, which Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson have so masterfully steered, with the greatest sense of responsibility.



"Part of an elite group of producers who have developed and managed massive film franchises to box office success and critical acclaim, Amy Pascal and David Heyman are two of the most accomplished, experienced, and respected film producers in our industry."



Pascal will produce the film via Pascal Pictures, while Heyman will produce via Heyday Films, and this marks the first time that anyone outside the Broccoli family has taken on such a role.