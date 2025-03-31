'Smile Kelowna' release party to go this week

Local reggae artist Gold Mynd will celebrate the release of his new song “Smile Kelowna” this week at the Blue Gator.

The new song was created with support of CreativeBC, described as a “high-spirited reggae anthem” that “celebrates the beauty, community, and positive spirit of Kelowna.”

“‘Smile Kelowna’ is more than just a song,” said promoters. “Smile Kelowna celebrates the vibrant spirit of our community through music and culture, uniting people from all walks of life under the uplifting rhythms of reggae.”

Gold Mynd performed over 50 shows across B.C. last year.

The release party takes place at Kelowna's Blue Gator on April 3.

“This unforgettable night will feature a live band, and the best DJs bringing the community together for an electrifying evening of music, unity, and good vibes,” said the promoters.

Tickets can be purchased here.