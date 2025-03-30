257979
'We are not for sale': Michael Bublé leans into patriotism in Junos opening

David Friend, The Canadian Press - | Story: 541599

VANCOUVER — Michael Bublé gave Canada a heaping serving of homegrown pride as he kicked off the Juno Awards in Vancouver.

The pop crooner opened the music celebration saying he was proud to be Canadian, chuckling with the crowd when he flubbed one of his lines.

"I'm proud that when they go low, we get high — we go high," he said.

"It's kind of the same thing."

Bublé called Canada "one of a kind."

"We are the greatest nation on earth," he added. "And we are not for sale."

Bublé's patriotic opening followed a colourful medley of his hits.

He was joined on stage by an eclectic slate of artists including Maestro Fresh Wes, Elisapie, and Roxane Bruneau, who sang a selection of Bublé's songs sometimes in different languages, coming together for the finale of "Home."

Josh Ross kept his love for Canada at the forefront when he won country album of the year for "Complicated."

"I think it's time to get back to our Canadian roots and remember that friends are better than enemies," he said from the stage.

 

