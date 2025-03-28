Michael Bublé says hosting Junos speaks for his national pride

Photo: The Canadian Press Canadian singer and songwriter Michael Bublé speaks to reporters on hosting the Juno awards, on Friday, March 28, 2025.

Michael Bublé says he's letting his actions speak for his national pride by hosting the Juno Awards in Vancouver this weekend, as Canada-U.S. tensions surge in the background.

Bublé says he doesn't want to "add to the energy of a troll" by being too vocal amid the dispute but is instead focusing his energy as a proud Canadian on "why we're so special" and "unique."

He says he doesn't take the duty of celebrating the best of Canadian music lightly, at events beginning Saturday before the main broadcast on Sunday.

Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences chief executive Allan Reid, whose organization presents the Junos, says Bublé jumped at the opportunity to host for a third time after taking the role in 2013 and 2018.

Reid says this year's show takes on new importance in the context of the Canada-U.S. trade dispute, with Canadian artists "at the forefront of culture" and helping "define who we are as a nation."

The festivities will include pop-punk band Sum 41 being inducted Sunday into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame while Anne Murray is to be presented with a lifetime achievement award.

The show will also feature a new Juno recognizing South Asian music, highlighting a push for more diversity that Bublé says was crucial for him returning as host.

"My 'yes' came with asking if they would execute on my hope to be inclusive, not because we're supposed to be," Bublé told reporters in Vancouver.

"I wanted to be inclusive because it's who we are. It's why I love my country so much. And when you love your country, you show up."