Live Odyssey teaming up with John Lennon's family for special exhibition

An immersive exhibition dedicated to John Lennon is to open in London.

‘Live Odyssey’ – a celebration of British music across six decades – is set to open in Camden on 22 May, and it has now been revealed the late Beatles’ legend’s family have been involved in a collaboration with the new attraction.

At the opening, John’s sister, Julia Baird, will be unveiling a multi-sensory immersive exhibit in honour of the ‘Imagine’ singer.

She said: "I'm pleased to tell the inside story of my brother John, at Live Odyssey.”

The exhibit will “detail the early years that shaped Lennon through to a life of stratospheric fame with The Beatles.”

A description of the tribute added: “This multi-sensory exhibition combining art, soundscapes, projections, rare artefacts, and live performances will transport audiences into John Lennon’s world. A ground-breaking approach to biographical storytelling that transforms his history into a living, breathing event guiding audiences through John’s inspiration, influences and personal experiences. Fans will have a unique, intimate and emotional connection to the singer’s legacy via this exhibit at Live Odyssey.

“This is the brutally honest story of The Beatles legend by his sister Julia, who reveals the unorthodox childhood they shared, memories of their mother, renewed family bonds, and the many sides of John Lennon.

“Julia is set to reveal the battle between two strong, self-willed women – John’s mother and his Aunt Mimi – to win custody of John. Julia is candid about the sadness as well as the joy of their broken family life. She also details the devastating loss of their mother Julia in a road accident – and describes the painful legacy for the entire family, especially John as he garners extreme fame with the Beatles.”

‘Live Odyssey’ will feature different rooms, each representing a different musical era, with acts represented including Sex Pistols, David Bowie, Rolling Stones, The Who, The Beatles, Oasis, Kate Bush, Amy Winehouse, Adele, Ed Sheeran, Blur, Radiohead, Spice Girls, Dua Lipa and Stormzy.

Tickets for the experience are currently on sale at www.liveodyssey.co.uk.

