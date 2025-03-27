Sublime working with Travis Barker on first album in almost 30 years

Photo: © AVALON

Sublime are working with Travis Barker on their first album in almost 30 years.



The iconic ska punk band - who split in 1996 after the death of frontman Bradley Nowell - officially reunited last year with his son Jakob Nowell on lead vocals, and he has been working with Blink-182 drummer Travis and producer John Feldmann on new material for the group.



Jakob - who will soon be joined in the studio by founding members Eric Wilson and Bud Gaugh - told Rolling Stone magazine: "Travis is an old-school fan and scholar of the Sublime catalogue. “They feel like family members now too, man. There was that feeling from everyone that what we’re doing here is something generational and special on an emotional, spiritual, familial level.”



He described the upcoming collection as "the epilogue" and a way for him to connect with his late father.



He added: "It's the epilogue. Something that explores my lifetime relationship with this amazing body of work from a figure that I really never even got to meet, a figure who inspired so many music listeners and musicians around the world.”



Meanwhile, the 29-year-old singer insisted he isn't trying to create a modern day interpretation of the band.



Jakob explained: "The goal is not to create something that is, like, ‘This is what Sublime would be today in 2025'.



“No, just more of a solid respect and homage to the works of Sublime.”



Meanwhile, 'All The Small Things' hitmaker Travis - who has worked with the likes of Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Goldfinger and more over the years - has promised something "special".



He told the outlet in a statement: "This is going to be really special.



"Bradley comes through his son Jakob… Chills every day in the studio when he sings and plays guitar.”



Bradley formed Sublime with Eric and Bud in 1988, and released albums '40oz. To Freedom' and 'Robbin' the Hood' on his own Skunk Records.



He passed away from a heroin overdose aged just 28 in May 1996, two months before the group released their self-titled major label debut.