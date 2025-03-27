Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly welcome a baby girl

Photo: (c) Avalon

Megan Fox has given birth to a baby girl.



Machine Gun Kelly - who has been in an on-and-off relationship with Megan since 2020 - has taken to social media to announce the arrival of their daughter.



The 34-year-old star wrote on Instagram: "she’s finally here!! our little celestial seed [tears and heart emojis] 3/27/25 (sic)"



Megan first announced her pregnancy via a social media post in November.



The actress - who already has Noah Shannon, 12, Bodhi Ransom, ten, and Journey River, eight, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green - shared photos of her growing baby bump and her positive pregnancy test on Instagram.



Megan and Kelly - whose real name is Colson Baker - met for the first time on the set of 'Midnight in the Switchgrass', the 2021 crime thriller film.



And in January 2022, Megan took to social media to announce their engagement, and to reflect on the journey they had been through together.



In the caption, Megan - who previously suffered a miscarriage - wrote on Instagram: "In July of 2020 we sat under this banyan tree. We asked for magic. We were oblivious to the pain we would face together in such a short, frenetic period of time. Unaware of the work and sacrifices the relationship would require from us but intoxicated off of the love. And the karma."



The celebrity duo split in 2024, and hours before announcing the birth of their daughter, Brian slammed Kelly on social media.



The 51-year-old actor shared a screenshot of a message that Kelly previously sent to him, chastising the actor for asking when his baby with Megan was due.



Kelly wrote to the film star: "Stop asking when our child is gonna be born. you the FEDS [rat and police emojis] Quit calling TMZ and focus on that apology you owe me for speaking my name in public.



"You chose the wrong one to f*** with mr child actor. go back to cereal commercials (sic)"



Brian - who is now engaged to ballroom dancer Sharna Burgess - captioned the screenshot: "[laughing emojis] I didn't know 'child actor' was something bad.



"Leo, careful. He may be coming for you next [laughing emojis] (sic)"