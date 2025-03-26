This Is Us star Mandy Moore plans to rebuild her home after LA wildfires

Photo: © AVALON

Mandy Moore is "looking forward to rebuilding" her family home.



The 40-year-old actress previously revealed that her home was badly damaged in the Los Angeles wildfires earlier this year, and Mandy is now looking forward to working with Sarah Sherman Samuel, an interior designer, on the rebuild.



Alongside some photos of Mandy's former kitchen, Sarah wrote on Instagram: "the guest house kitchen at our #moorespanishrevival project was such a fun one to dream up. unfortunately the building was lost to the fires. we only have these few unstyled iPhone snaps from when I visited to do a final punch list a few weeks before, which don’t do this cheery kitchen justice. thankfully @mandymooremm and @taylordawesgoldsmith have found a place to land and the plans to rebuild are already in the works. I don’t think we will change a thing…



"this was the first kitchen I was able to use my paintable modern beaded cabinets from my line for @semihandmade. The vintage table and stools were such a perfect fit (holler at me if you know of similar), the wood cabinet that houses the @jennair fridge will definitely make it into version 2.0 as well as the gorgeous herringbone floors from @stugastudio. (sic)"



Mandy responded to the post by looking forward to the challenge of redesigning her family home.



The 'This Is Us' actress - who is married to music star Taylor Goldsmith - replied on Instagram: "I miss this space and our home and Altadena immensely so I'm looking forward to rebuilding version 2.0 with @sarahshermansamuel, @emilyfarnhamarchitecture and @bronstruction. (sic)"



Mandy previously revealed that almost everything inside her home was destroyed in the Los Angeles wildfires.



The Hollywood star explained that the contents of her home were "a near total loss" due to the property's proximity to the fires.



Mandy - who has Gus, four, Ozzie, two, and Lou, five months, with her husband - wrote on Instagram in February: "Pretty much everything will have to be disposed of…maybe even the walls too. We won’t be there for a very long time as it and the neighborhood itself get sorted out and cleaned and the rebuilding starts. (sic)"