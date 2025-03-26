Defamation lawsuit against TI and Tiny dismissed

Photo: (c) Getty Images

A defamation lawsuit against T.I. and his wife has been dismissed, four years after it was filed.



The 'Whatever You Like' hitmaker, his spouse Tiny, and Shekinah Jones Anderson werre sued in 2021 by influencer and business coach Sabrina Peterson in a complaint which included allegations of defamation, invasion of privacy, and emotional distress as she claimed the 44-year-old rapper - whose real name is Clifford Harris - had put a gun to her head and threatened to kill her after she got into an “altercation” with the rapper’s assistant.



But on Monday (24.03.25) , according to documents obtained by People magazine, a judge in Los Angeles ordered the case be dismissed without prejudice because Sabrina had "failed to show a diligent effort to prosecute the case".



Additionally, a contempt charge levelled against the influencer in December after she failed to pay the couple almost $100,000 in court-ordered legal fees was endered "moot" as a result of the dismissal.



Sabrina admitted she was "relieved" the case is finally over.



She told Rolling Stone: “I’m relieved it’s finally over.



“It’s fine. I’m tired. This has gone on for four or five years. I’m really tired.”



After initially filing her lawsuit, Sabrina opened up about her "traumatic experience" with T.I. on social media, prompting her former friend Tiny - whose real name is Tameka Harris - to hit back.



She shared a photo of her ex-pal's son, who was then eight years old, and wrote: “So you want your abuser to train your sons? He was just uncle 2 years ago… now when did you say my husband assaulted you?



“Did you change your mind or change it back? What’s up wit you today Pooh?… You strange. Everybody know you been special.”



Days later, Shekinah alleged on social media that Sabrina had "engaged in sexual acts" with both T.I. and Tiny.



T.I. then issued a statement denying Sabrina's allegations, and she then claimed she had been “inundated with harassing and threatening Instagram messages" as a result of the "demonstrably false" posts about her.



In June 2023, an appeals court rejected five of the woman's seven claims, leaving her taking action just for defamation and invasion of privacy.



Months later, a judge ordered her to pay T.I. and Tiny $96,703 to cover their legal bills and she was charged with contempt in December2024 after failing to pay.



In December, T.I. filed his own defamation and invasion of privacy lawsuit against his accuser, alleging that in September she had posted a string of claims to Instagram which were “false, and defamatory, in order to advance her own personal interests,” including allegations that he was being investigated over sex trafficking claims.