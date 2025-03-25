Rachel Leviss announces career change

Photo: (c) Avalon

Rachel Leviss has become a "professional sound healer".



The 30-year-old beauty - who previously starred on 'Vanderpump Rules' - has revealed via social media that she's begun a new career, after studying to become a sound healer.



Rachel wrote on Instagram: "So grateful to hold space for healing and stepping into the role of a professional sound healer [star emoji] Thank you @schoolofsoundhealing for the teachings and @drishtiyogatucson for giving me the opportunity to hold this beautiful sound bath [flower emoji] Here’s to growth and new beginnings!! (sic)"



The reality star has also shared a video of herself showing off her new skills.



Rachel has recently been spending time in Tucson, Arizona, but she's open to taking her new skills to Stagecoach Festival in California.



One of Rachel's followers asked: "Are we getting sound baths at Stagecoach?"



And Rachel replied: "Most definitely!! I might even have some new deeper octave bowls by then!! [heart and celebration emojis] (sic)"



Rachel quit 'Vanderpump Rules' after it emerged that she had a months-long affair with Tom Sandoval, which led to his split from Ariana Madix.



And the brunette beauty has teased her career change on social media over recent months.



Rachel - who was known as Raquel Leviss during her time on 'Vanderpump Rules' - wrote on Instagram in October: "Yesterday I led my first group sound bath at our recovery group’s self-facilitated renewal retreat. Luckily for me, all 20 people in attendance were friends I met a year and a half ago in recovery, which really took the pressure off of trying to perform perfectly. After all, it’s just sharing what calms my mind to those who are seeking to find serenity and connection. @rosieglow (sic)"