Meghan, Duchess of Sussex teases 'girl talk' on new podcast

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex has promised "some girl talk" on her new podcast.



The 43-year-old royal - who is married to Prince Harry - is launching her new podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder', and she has given fans a hint of what to expect from the project.



In a preview shared by PEOPLE magazine, she said: "I'm Meghan, and this is Confessions of a Female Founder, a show where I chat with female entrepreneurs and friends about the sleepless nights, the lessons learned and the laser focus that got them to where they are today.



"We're diving into the highs — and the lows – and the kind of advice that turns small ideas into billion-dollar businesses.



"And of course, we're going to get some girl talk!"



The teaser included audio from the show, with different guests talking about their own struggles and rise to success.



One guest recalled seeing their website traffic "climbing and climbing", while recalled being "broke".



A third guest told the Meghan: "I knew in that moment that I'd rather stand for something than sell a whole ton of product and stand for nothing."



Elsewhere in the preview, the host showed that there is more to the podcast than business as she quizzed one guest on their relationship status.



She asked: "Are you saying you're not single now? Have I missed something in the past couple weeks? What's happening?"



Meghan also promised to share "all sorts of practical advice" she's receiving as she builds her own business.



And she promised: "This is not 'Shark Tank', think of this as 'dolphin tank'. These are friendly waters, it's all going to be good."



The first eight-episode season of the Lemonada Media project will launch on April 8.



She previously stepped into the podcast world with 2022's 'Archetypes' series on Spotify, which came from her passion for gender equity and women's rights.