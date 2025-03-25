Glastonbury unveils lineup for Field of Avalon stage

Photo: Â © FAMOUS

Glastonbury's Field of Avalon stage will host the likes of Sam Ryder, The Amy Winehouse Band and Rachel Chinouriri.



The world-famous music extravaganza returns to Worthy Farm in Somerset, South West England between June 25 and 29, and the latest lineup announcement covers the acts set to take to the stage known for hosting an eclectic mix of artists.



The lineup also includes Ash, The Big Moon, The Fratellis, Alabama 3, The Amy Winehouse Band, Bear’s Den, Bess Atwell, Brooke Combe, Fulu, Hard-Fi, The Horne Section, Jade Bird, Jamie Cullum, The Magic Numbers, Orla Gartland, Terrorvision, Tom Walker, and many more.



Olivia Rodrigo, The 1975 and Neil Young are this year's headliners.



The Grammy winning pop star will take to the Pyramid Stage on the Sunday, while the Matty Healy-fronted rock band will headline on Friday June 27.



Neil Young and The Chrome Hearts will top the bill on Saturday, June 28.



Charli xcx will be taking to the stage on the second day and will be top of the bill on the Other Stage on Saturday June 28.



Alanis Morissette, Noah Kahan, Gracie Abrams, Lola Young and US rap star Doechi, will all make their debuts at the prestigious event, while Wolf Alice, Wet Leg, Fatboy Slim, Loyle Carner and Scissor Sisters will all be making a comeback.



Sir Rod Stewart will play the coveted Sunday afternoon legends slot, following in the footsteps of the likes of Dolly Parton, Diana Ross, Kylie Minogue and Sir Elton John.



In 2022, 'good 4 u' hitmaker Olivia was joined at the festival by Lily Allen where they performed a rendition of the politically-charged track 'F*** You' on the Other Stage.



The 1975 first performed at Glastonbury in 2014 and returned again in 2016.



It was recently confirmed that once the festival has finished this year, it will not return in 2026 in order to give the land "a rest".



Organiser Emily Eavis, whose farmer father Michael started the festival in 1970, told The Sun: “(It will) give the land a rest. The festival before a fallow year is always a fun one to plan, because you almost have to fit two years into one.



“We’re already in talks with some acts for it. It’s exciting!”