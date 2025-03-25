Jamie Lee Curtis shocked by 'scale of the LA wildfires'

Photo: ©Â Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis was shocked by the "scale" of the Los Angeles wildfires.



The 66-year-old actress is a resident of the Pacific Palisades neighborhood, which was badly damaged by the wildfires earlier this year, and Jamie has admitted to being astonished by the scale of the destruction.



The Hollywood star - whose home survived the wildfires - told 'Extra': "It's f*****. Sorry … it's awful, it's an absolute catastrophe at a scale and magnitude that I didn't know when I flew home."



Jamie admitted that she struggled to comprehend the scale of the damage.



The 'Knives Out' star explained: "The dawning understanding of the severity of this is hard to imagine, and yet, like any community that faces adversity, people have come together and, you know, it's a trauma for sure. It is gnarly."



Jamie previously described the situation in Los Angeles as a "catastrophe".



The actress said on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon': "As you know, where I live is on fire right now. The entire city of Pacific Palisades is burning.



"I flew here last night, I was on the plane, started getting texts and it's f****** gnarly, you guys. It's just a catastrophe in southern California.



"Everything: the market I shop in, the schools my kids go to. Many, many, many friends now have lost their homes. So it's a really awful situation."



Jamie also urged TV viewers to lend their support to people affected by the wildfires.



The actress - who donated $1 million to the fire recovery efforts - said: "It's a really awful situation. I am, you know, obviously going to go home first thing tomorrow and be with my family and try to help my friends.



"But it is - just so I can tell you, if you know anybody on the west coast or not, the American red cross, support them."