Drew Barrymore ghosted after recent first date

Drew Barrymore was ghosted after a recent first date.



The talk show host, 50, shared the experience during Monday (24.03.25) episode of her ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’ in a conversation with co-host Ross Mathews and actress Valerie Bertinelli – saying she had gone to dinner with the man earlier in the month after he had asked for her phone number, only to receive no further contact.



She said about the aftermath of the date: “Since then, I texted him, and I was like, ‘Lovely to see you again the other night’.



“We went back and forth twice, and then he ended with, ‘Haaaaa’. And I haven't heard anything.”



She added about ghosting: “It just happens. I don't know why. I don't know why. I would never do that. It doesn't cross my mind to behave like that.



“Like, if you put a fishing pole in it, why are you not going to follow through?”



Drew also said ghosting was not a unique experience, saying: “It does happen to all of us — the best of us. Good people who wouldn't treat other people like that.”



She also discussed how the number of letters in the text reply she got from her date had been analysed by a friend.



Drew added: “Today, my friend said, 'Well, did he answer the 'ha' with one A?'... and I was like, 'No, it was like five or six A's.' And they were like, ‘Oh no, that’s great.’”



The TV host added about the text: “I’ll tell you what's next: English. Like, just clear words. I don’t wanna date in a way that if I get four A’s,



“I'm in. I don't know what that means. It’s cryptic out there, so let's just not indulge in people who waste our time. Those people are actually time-savers.”



Reflecting on the self-doubt that can follow rejection, Drew said: “It could be a look in the mirror to yourself. It could be when you said something ridiculous, which I do all the time.



“And my God, if there's one thing that the wisdom of my life is giving to me now at 50 years old, it's to be a little... a lot kinder to ourselves. You deserve nothing less than goodness.”



Barrymore has previously spoken openly about her dating life and family dynamic following her split from ex-husband Will Kopelman, 46, with whom she shares daughters Olive, 12, and Frankie, 10.



On a recent episode of her show, she discussed the topic of parenting with Moon Unit Zappa, daughter of musician Frank Zappa, who has written about raising children without a traditional roadmap.



Drew sad about her experience co-parenting with Will, saying: “Everything to me was very devastating and took me a long time to recover from if it wasn’t in the traditional family dynamic that I swore I would do for my family because I did not grow up that way.”