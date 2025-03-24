255082
256818
Entertainment  

Book Review: 'Lollapalooza' is an entertaining history of festival's role in alternative rock rise

Book Review: 'Lollapalooza'

Andrew Demillo, The Associated Press - | Story: 540279

The least enjoyable part of “Lollapalooza: The Unscripted Story of Alternative Rock's Wildest Festival” for readers might be seeing the $27.50 ticket price for the inaugural festival in 1991. The cheapest tickets for the reconfigured version of Lollapalooza this year start at about $189.

With hundreds of interviews from the musicians, promoters and others, Richard Bienstock and Tom Beaujour compiled a comprehensive and entertaining oral history of the festival that was crucial in the rise of alternative rock in the 1990s.

When Lollapalooza was introduced in 1991 as a traveling music festival, “it was if a switch had been flipped,” the pair write. Conceived of as a farewell tour for Jane's Addiction, the festival introduced audiences to acts such as Pearl Jam, Rage Against the Machine, Smashing Pumpkins and Soundgarden.

The book provides plenty of behind-the-scenes stories, including its fair share of fights, and tidbits including how close Nirvana came to headlining the tour in 1994 before Kurt Cobain's death.

It also details the work that went into what was then an unusual concept of a traveling festival and its use of a second stage for additional acts to play, and the village that was set up to introduce festival goers to political and cultural advocacy.

The criticism Lollapalooza faced for its decision to ask thrash superstars Metallica to headline a tour that was originally intended to focus on alternative rock is explored. It also chronicles how it faded away, as it faced competition from other festivals such as Lilith Fair and Ozzfest.

The festival has been revived in a different form, but Bienstock and Beaujour's work show just how much Lollapalooza and the music industry has changed.

 

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Shopping cart targets care

Shopping cart targets care

Must Watch | March 24, 2025

Oh how the tables have turned

Must Watch | March 24, 2025

Daily Dose- March 24, 2025

Daily Dose | March 24, 2025

Amanda Seyfried turned down Guardians role

Showbiz | March 24, 2025

Cleaning: Before and after

Galleries | March 23, 2025


257229
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
252187


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


248082
254289



257977