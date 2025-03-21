242740
Daniel Craig blames James Bond franchise for making him feel disconnected from the world

Daniel Craig blames Bond

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 540000

Daniel Craig has blamed his James Bond fame for making him feel disconnected from the world.

The 57-year-old’s sting playing 007 kicked off with ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006 and he continued in the role in subsequent films ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012), ‘Spectre’ (2015) – before concluded his run as the super-spy in ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021.

He has now has candidly discussed the challenges of fame and his tenure as James Bond in an interview with Italy’s ‘Il Corriere della Sera’.

Reflecting on the overwhelming nature of celebrity he felt when he took the Bond role, he said: “Fame is disembodying. And no one teaches you how to be famous.

“At the beginning, I hid away, I didn’t want to be around people, I no longer knew how to exist in the world.

“You do lose a part of your life.”

Beyond Bond, Daniel has showcased his versatility with roles in ‘Knives Out’ (2019), in which he played detective Benoit Blanc – a role he reprised in 2022’s ‘Glass Onion’.

He also recently took on the character of hedonistic homosexual Joe in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’, a film adaptation of a William S Burroughs.

Daniel also tackled the nature of fame in today’s digital age in his new interview.

He said: “In this world, where social media can make you famous overnight, people lose their minds.”

Daniel also emphasised the importance of staying grounded in showbiz, suggesting acting can serve as “a way to stay connected to yourself and to the people around you.”.

Daniel has picked up awards including a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor for ‘Casino Royale’.

He is well known for appearing to sneer at the Bond franchise, famously saying in one interview he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another 007 film – before he went on to appear in more of the movies.

