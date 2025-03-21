Daniel Craig has blamed his James Bond fame for making him feel disconnected from the world.
The 57-year-old’s sting playing 007 kicked off with ‘Casino Royale’ in 2006 and he continued in the role in subsequent films ‘Quantum of Solace’ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012), ‘Spectre’ (2015) – before concluded his run as the super-spy in ‘No Time to Die’ in 2021.
He has now has candidly discussed the challenges of fame and his tenure as James Bond in an interview with Italy’s ‘Il Corriere della Sera’.
Reflecting on the overwhelming nature of celebrity he felt when he took the Bond role, he said: “Fame is disembodying. And no one teaches you how to be famous.
“At the beginning, I hid away, I didn’t want to be around people, I no longer knew how to exist in the world.
“You do lose a part of your life.”
Beyond Bond, Daniel has showcased his versatility with roles in ‘Knives Out’ (2019), in which he played detective Benoit Blanc – a role he reprised in 2022’s ‘Glass Onion’.
He also recently took on the character of hedonistic homosexual Joe in Luca Guadagnino’s ‘Queer’, a film adaptation of a William S Burroughs.
Daniel also tackled the nature of fame in today’s digital age in his new interview.
He said: “In this world, where social media can make you famous overnight, people lose their minds.”
Daniel also emphasised the importance of staying grounded in showbiz, suggesting acting can serve as “a way to stay connected to yourself and to the people around you.”.
Daniel has picked up awards including a BAFTA nomination for Best Actor for ‘Casino Royale’.
He is well known for appearing to sneer at the Bond franchise, famously saying in one interview he would rather “slash his wrists” than do another 007 film – before he went on to appear in more of the movies.
Daniel Craig blames James Bond franchise for making him feel disconnected from the world
Daniel Craig blames Bond
Daniel Craig has blamed his James Bond fame for making him feel disconnected from the world.
More Entertainment News
Movie Listings
- ER closing over weekendLillooet - 7:10 pm
- Construction on Anders Rd.West Kelowna - 7:00 pm
- SPCA urgently needs supplyPenticton - 7:00 pm
- Total help for pets, peopleVernon - 7:00 pm
- Swing pianist comes to townSalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Kelowna Community Theatre
- Kelowna Actor's Studio
- New Vintage Theatre
- Theatre Kelowna Society
- Shakespeare Kelowna Theatre
- Creekside Theatre
- Vernon Powerhouse Theatre
- Penticton Many Hats Theatre Company
- Tempest Theatre & Film Society
- Armstrong Asparagus Community Theatre
- Armstrong Caravan Farm Theatre
- South Okanagan Players
MUSIC
- Kelowna Rotary Centre For The Arts
- Chamber Music Kelowna
- Okanagan Festival Singers
- Okanagan Symphony
- Okanagan Jazz & Blues Society
- Ballet Kelowna
- Vernon Jazz Society
- Summerland Singers and Players
- OkanaganConcerts.com
- Festivals Kelowna
- Parks Alive!
- Live! in Lake Country
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]