Rob Lowe reveals he has an 'overly inappropriate interest' in his children's love lives

Rob Lowe has an "overly inappropriate interest" in his children's love lives.
The 61-year-old actor has Matthew, 32, and 29-year-old John with his wife Sheryl Berkoff, and admitted that he is desperate to become a grandparent so he is always checking in to see if they have found anyone to settle down with.
He told AARP Magazine: "I have a probably overly inappropriate interest in my sons’ love lives—because I’m angling for grandkids. It better happen!"
Rob reflected on becoming a father himself and recalled making the quick decision to raise them out of the spotlight when it was suggested to him that a Hollywood agent arrange his children's nursery school places.
He said: "I thought, I am not ever going to raise my kids in a world where I have to go to my agent to figure out how to get them into preschool.
“That was literally the straw that broke the camel’s back, and we left."
The former 'Unstable' star - who tied the knot with former makeup artist Sheryl, 63, in 1991 - also revealed that he was told to "dial it down" when he reached his milestone 60th birthday, but immediately decided to do the opposite and drives his wife "crazy" with his ambitious energy.
He added: "I am still that fifth grader in the springtime, barefoot, running around outside.
If I’m gonna go skiing, I’m really gonna do it. If I’m gonna surf, I’m really gonna do it.
"It makes my wife crazy.
"[I was told] to just dial it down. So I promptly dialled it up. He was absolutely right. Over Christmas I fell on a wave in Hawaii that I had no business being on and separated a rib—it still hasn’t healed."
