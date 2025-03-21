Kanye West and Bianca Censori unfollow each other on Instagram

Photo: © Getty Images

Kanye West and Bianca Censori have unfollowed each other on Instagram.



The rapper, 47, who has been dogged for years by anti-Semitism scandals over his outbursts on social media, last month denied “absurd” rumours that he was “battering his wife”, 30 – and it emerged on Friday (21.03.25) he only follows fellow singer The Game on social media, while Bianca has unfollowed everyone.



Kanye, who had previously unfollowed all accounts before briefly re-following Taylor Swift, had been following model Bianca and jailed rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs as recently as a few weeks ago.



Fans also spotted Bianca, who recently returned to Instagram to share revealing photos, had previously followed multiple accounts.



Bianca’s return to Instagram follows her husband’s latest online attacks against his former wife, Kim Kardashian, and her parenting of their daughter, North.



The model, who has worked for Kanye’s Yeezy brand for five years, shared two images taken by RAGA MALAK proprietor Gadir Rajab online to mark her return to social media.



The Melbourne-born designer captioned the photos “italy 2023”, which showed her wearing a sheer ensemble similar to the one she infamously sported at the 2025 Grammys on 2 February alongside Kanye.



She had previously wiped her Instagram account before reactivating it last month, posting images of herself roller-skating in a revealing outfit on 9 March.



Kanye, who shares four children with reality TV star Kim – North, 11, Saint, nine, Chicago, seven, and Psalm, five – recently posted a series of statements on X criticising the reality star.



Reacting to a planned musical collaboration between North and rapper Playboi Carti, 28, Kanye wrote: “So Kim got the name and likeness over my black children.”



He continued: “So a white woman has control over the name and likeness of my Black children and then speaks to Carti about putting my daughter on a song with him... these (dumb a**) celebrities be trying to play with me in my face.”



On Tuesday (18.03.25) evening, West posted a picture on X featuring 12 Polaroid photos of Bianca, captioning the post: “I shot these.”



The couple, who were first publicly seen together in January 2023, have yet to make any public statements regarding the status of their relationship despite widespread reports their marriage may be in trouble.