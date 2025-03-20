Khloe Kardashian confesses that she 'hasn't had sex in so many years'

Photo: © Getty Images

Khloe Kardashian "hasn't had sex in so many years".



The 40-year-old reality star - who was previously married to Lamar Odom but has True, six, and two-year-old Tatum with her former partner Tristan Thompson - was chatting with her elder sister Kim Kardashian and hairdresser Chris Appleton on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians' when she made the revelation.



Chris said: "Let's get Khloé laid!"



Khloe replied: "You're obsessed with knowing that I haven't had sex. He loves that I haven’t had sex in so many years."



The Good American founder then explained in a confessional that she "hadn't been intimate" for some time so felt as if she was starting all over again when it comes to dating as she joked that she would be just as happy to "marry [her] bed" rather than find a partner.



She said: "I mean, I just haven’t been intimate in quite a long time. So we’re going back to square one.



"'I'll marry my bed. I know who I'm coming home to every night, I know you're just gonna be there for me and snuggle me whenever I want. And you won't talk back."



Khloe is thought to have dated a couple of men since the breakdown of her relationship with Tristan but she confirmed to Chris and Kim that things were "non-existent" for her at the moment when it comes to her love life.



She said: "I'm like, I can get someone to have sex with me, I just don't wanna have sex



"Guys, my love life is non-existent."



Just recently, Khloe received a pep talk from her mother Kris and sister Kim about the potential of finding someone special.



Kris said: "This is gonna be your decade."



Khloe replied: "I already know, I'm claiming it, .



"As long as you're healthy, I think it's great, getting older. Cause you just don't care about what people think about you — it's such a freeing feeling."



While Khloe is still feeling optimistic about everything in her life overall, she admitted in a confessional that she just wants to find the person she would want to spend the rest of her life with.



She added: "I feel like so much great [stuff] is coming right now, whether it be business or how I feel about myself.



"My next chapter is: I wanna find a forever partner. And to do that, I wanna shed everything that’s not serving me, not for me."