Kylie Jenner wants her own spin-off show

Kylie Jenner would love to have her own spin-off TV show.
The 27-year-old make-up mogul stars on 'The Kardashians' alongside her family, but Kylie is open to the idea of shooting a spin-off show with her sister, Kendall Jenner.
Asked about having their own show on the latest episode of 'The Kardashians', Kylie replied: "It would be fun. What if it was like a three-episode spin-off?"
A producer on 'The Kardashians' suggested that the new show could follow "the adventures of Kylie and Kendall".
In response, Kylie said: "Yeah, I would do that."
Kendall, on the other hand, appeared to be much more sceptical about the idea.
The 29-year-old model asked: "What would we do?"
And then, Kylie replied: "Everything!"
During the episode, the sisters also reflected on their own similarities and differences.
Kylie said: "How are we opposite? I think I'm more free-spirited."
Kendall then replied: "Excuse me? I don't know if that was the right term..."
In reference to the free-spirited comment, Kendall added: "I’m gonna lose sleep over that."
Kylie and Kendall both have huge followings on social media platforms - but the make-up mogul previously admitted that she finds it "hard to keep up with the internet".
The brunette beauty - who has Stormi, seven, and Aire, three, with her ex-partner Travis Scott - revealed that she actually enjoys being offline these days.
Kylie told ELLE magazine: "My friends and I laugh because it’s hard to keep up with the internet now. It’s exhausting.
"When I was posting 24/7 - waking up, what I’m eating for breakfast, what I’m wearing for the day, the color of my nails, what car I’m driving, where I’m driving to - I didn’t have an intense schedule. I wasn’t working as much; I didn’t have kids and just had more time.
"If you’re not posting three times a day on TikTok, you fall behind."
