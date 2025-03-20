Russian founded art collective performing in Kelowna

Photo: Revelry FILE-Pussy Riot headed to Kelowna.

Russian feminist art collective Pussy Riot is bringing its latest creation, Riot Days, to Kelowna's Revelry Food + Music Hub.

Formed in 2011, the collective gained the international spotlight after a 2012 performance at Moscow’s Cathedral of Christ the Saviour resulted in three of its members being imprisoned.

With Riot Days, it combines theatre, live music, and video to chronicle the experiences of founding member Maria Alyokhina, one of the members who was imprisoned.

"Based on (Alyokhina's) upcoming second book, slated for release in fall 2025, Riot Days weaves together a powerful narrative of rebellion and resilience," according to the media release about the performance.

Among other things, the show spotlights pivotal events, like the story of Alexey Navalny’s arrest, imprisonment, and eventual murder in prison and Alyokhina’s repeated arrests and the movement’s defiance in the face of systemic oppression.

Proceeds from the performance will directly support Ukrainian aid efforts and Russian political prisoners, reflecting Pussy Riot’s commitment to fighting for justice and human rights.

