Comedian Lisa Gilroy to host Canadian Screen Awards, which move to streaming-only

Edmonton native Lisa Gilroy will host the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards.

Organizers of Canada's biggest film and television awards bash say the comedian and content creator will helm a live broadcast in Toronto, marking a partial return to form after two years of pre-taped shows.

However, unlike previous years, the Screen Awards will only stream live on CBC Gem and won't air on the public broadcaster's linear channels. A publicist for the Screen Awards says streaming the event exclusively on Gem will "make the awards more accessible to audiences across the country."

Gilroy is a Screen Award-nominated actor who most recently appeared in Taika Waititi’s Hulu drama "Interior Chinatown" and Seth Rogen's Apple TV Plus comedy "The Studio." She gained fame during the pandemic for her comedic viral videos on social media.

The comedian said in a statement that she's "over the moon to be hosting such an iconic Canadian event."

The Canadian Screen Awards will take place June 1. Nominees will be announced March 26.

Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television CEO Tammy Frick said Gilroy's "infectious energy, quick wit and undeniable charisma" make her the perfect choice to host the Screen Awards.

“With the show streaming live on CBC Gem and Lisa at the helm, the 2025 Canadian Screen Awards will be truly unforgettable," she said.

Last year's Screen Awards were hosted by Canadian comic Mae Martin, who emceed a gala in front of an audience in Toronto, which was then whittled down to an hour-long special that aired hours after the event on CBC and CBC Gem.