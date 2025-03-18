Kesha felt 'pretty isolated' over sexuality

Photo: © Getty Images

Kesha felt "pretty isolated" when she was questioning her sexuality.



The 38-year-old singer - who has dated both men and women - has always wanted her concerts to be somewhere that people felt free to be themselves because of her own experiences witnessing a "lack of inclusion and a lack of acceptance" at a young age.



She told People magazine: "I remember saying when I began, if I have to tour the world, I'm going to make sure that my shows are a place where people can come be in their sexuality, because growing up as a woman or a girl, questioning my sexuality, I didn't find community in that. I felt pretty isolated."



The 'Rainbow' singer found herself looking to suppress parts of herself to be accepted but soon realised that wasn't the right thing to do.



She said: "I decided that actually I might not be the best, I might not be for everybody, but I'm going to be the f****** best at being myself.



"And I think that was a beautiful lesson."



And Kesha argued sexuality shouldn't be "shrouded in shame".



She said: "Sexuality should not be something that's shrouded in shame. I am a really big proponent of just be who you are and give yourself the permission to be proud and authentic in that."



The 'TikTok' hitmaker insisted authenticity is much more "attractive" than perfection.



She said: "The most attractive vibration a human being can give off is not perfection, it's authenticity. Sometimes you look at pictures that have been photoshopped, and everything is so symmetrical and so airbrushed, and it just looks weird.



"That's because perfection is actually quite unnatural."



Kesha recently declared she is on the hunt for a "sugar daddy" to take care of her.



She told 'On the Red Carpet': "I have explored non-monogamy. I've been in love with many, many men and many, many women, and currently where I'm at is I am looking for a sugar daddy.



"I love being able to just be open and honest about it, because I'm f---ing into somebody taking care of me, putting me on a pedestal, taking me on their yacht and flying me on their plane. I'm just into it, and I will not feel shame about that.



"I've dated a lot of very cool, very broke hipsters with very bad attitudes, and so I'm trying to swing the pendulum 180 degrees and go in the entirely opposite direction.



"I want someone that goes to an office building because they own the office building."