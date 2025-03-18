MeToo has changed Hollywood, says Gwyneth Paltrow

Photo: (c) Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow thinks the #MeToo movement has "changed" Hollywood.



The 52-year-old star has recently returned to her acting roots in order to shoot 'Marty Supreme', a new sports drama movie, and Gwyneth believes that the #MeToo movement has helped to change the culture of Hollywood.



Speaking to Vanity Fair magazine, Gwyneth explained: "There are no meetings set up in hotel rooms, from what I understand, or if there are, it’s multiple people in the room. That bubble has definitely burst.



"I’m sure people still abuse power in Hollywood because they do everywhere, but it has definitely changed."



Gwyneth filmed some sex scenes with Timothee Chalamet for their new movie. But the Oscar-winning star opted against having an intimacy coordinator, because she feared that it could stifle her performance.



The actress shared: "We said, ‘I think we’re good. You can step a little bit back'.



"I don’t know how it is for kids who are starting out, but … if someone is like, ‘Okay, and then he’s going to put his hand here’?I would feel, as an artist, very stifled by that."



Gwyneth previously admitted that she achieved most of her acting ambitions before she turned 30.



The film star has largely focused her attention on her lifestyle brand in recent years, and Gwyneth confessed that she "doesn’t love acting that much".



The movie star - who is the daughter of filmmaker Bruce Paltrow and actress Blythe Danner - told SiriusXM: "I think that when you hit the bullseye when you’re 26 years old, and you’re a metrics-driven person - who, frankly, doesn’t love acting that much, as it turns out ... I sort of felt like, well, now, who am I supposed to be? What am I driving towards?"