Ryan Reynolds files to get Justin Baldoni's lawsuit dismissed

Reynolds seeks dismissal

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 539365

Ryan Reynolds has rubbished Justin Baldoni's defamation lawsuit.

The 48-year-old actor has filed a motion to dismiss Baldoni's lawsuit, insisting that the 'It Ends With Us' director's allegations have no merit.

Mike Gottlieb and Esra Hudson, Reynolds' attorneys, said in a statement: "The entirety of Mr. Baldoni’s case appears to be based on Mr. Reynolds allegedly privately calling Mr. Baldoni a ‘predator,’ but here’s the problem - that is not defamation unless they can show that Mr. Reynolds did not believe that statement to be true.

"The complaint doesn’t allege that. In fact, it suggests the opposite: that Mr. Reynolds genuinely believes Mr. Baldoni is a predator."

Reynolds's legal team insist that the actor is entitled to "express his opinion of Mr. Baldoni".

They said: "Mr. Reynolds has a First Amendment right to express his opinion of Mr. Baldoni, which should be comforting to a group of people who have repeatedly called Ms. Lively and Mr. Reynolds ‘bullies’ and other names over the past year."

What's more, the director has been accused of trying to shame Reynolds "for being the man Mr. Baldoni has built his brand pretending to be".

A spokesperson for the actor said: "The claims filed against Mr. Reynolds are simply a list of grievances attempting to shame him for being the man Mr. Baldoni has built his brand pretending to be - a man who is ‘confident enough to listen’ to the woman in his life."

Blake Lively, Reynolds's wife, previously launched a lawsuit against her 'It Ends With Us' director and co-star, accusing him of harassing her while making the romantic drama film.

The actress accused Baldoni of causing her "severe emotional distress".

The Hollywood star - who played Baldoni's on-screen love interest in 'It Ends with Us' - previously told the New York Times newspaper: "I hope that my legal action helps pull back the curtain on these sinister retaliatory tactics to harm people who speak up about misconduct and helps protect others who may be targeted."

Baldoni later denied the allegations, with his lawyer describing the claims as "categorically false".

