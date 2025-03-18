Taylor Swift dominated the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025

Photo: BANG Showbiz. All rights reserved.

Taylor was the big winner at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2025.



The 35-year-old pop megastar was honoured with nine prizes at the ceremony in Los Angeles' Dolby Theater on Monday night, with her haul including Artist of the Year.



Swift didn’t attend the event, but she pre-recorded an acceptance speech for the Tour of the Century prize for ‘The Eras Tour’, in which she marked the two-year anniversary of the mammoth jaunt starting in Glendale, Arizona, on March 17, 2023.



Swift admitted the global trek – which broke the record as the highest-grossing tour of all time and spanned 149 shows in 51 cities - was “the most challenging thing” she’s ever done.



She began: "I really can’t tell you how much this means to me because I accept this on behalf of all my tour mates, my band, everyone who toured with us, our crew."



Swift continued: "People often say that sometimes the greatest challenges in life end up being something that you are so proud of or end up being the most gratifying feeling in the end if you can rise to the occasion. And this tour was absolutely the most challenging thing I’ve ever done in my life."



The 'Fortnight' hitmaker insisted it wouldn’t have been possible for her to "take on those challenges" without the support of her Swifties.



She said: "It’s a three-and-a-half-hour show, more shows than I’ve ever done on a tour and it really was the most gratifying thing I’ve ever done. I think about that tour constantly. I’m so proud of it.



"And the only reason I was able to take on those challenges, among others, the ambition of the production, the length of the show, the amount of shows in all the different countries we played in, that’s all because of the fans."



Thanking her fans, she concluded: "You had the passion and the generosity to care about travelling to see us on tour in all these places all over the world.



"It blows my mind.



"I’m never gonna stop being grateful for it. And I appreciate it more than you know."



In the fan-voted categories, Swift won Favourite Surprise Guest for bringing out her Kansas City Chiefs player boyfriend Travis Kelce at Wembley Stadium.



The sportsman was dressed in a tuxedo as part of a sketch in between songs that saw Swift pretend to swoon before he lifted her to a couch.



The 'Shake It Off’ hitmaker also won Favourite Tour Tradition for her surprise songs.



Meanwhile, SZA made history by becoming the first artist to win the R'n'B Artist of the Year prize three times, having previously collected the accolade in 2023 and 2024.



Billie Eilish's 'Hit Me Hard And Soft' was crowned Album of the Year.



Lady Gaga received the Innovator Award and Mariah Carey was presented with the Icon Award.



Lastly, Nelly received the iHeartRadio Landmark Award.



LL Cool J hosted proceedings and there were performances from the likes of Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, GloRilla, Gracie Abrams, Kenny Chesney, Muni Long, Nelly and more.



An abridged list of the winners:



Artist of the Year



Taylor Swift



Album of the Year



Hit Me Hard And Soft — Billie Eilish



Album of the Year (Pop)



The Tortured Poets Department — Taylor Swift



Album of the Year (Hip-Hop)



We Don’t Trust You — Future and Metro Boomin



Album of the Year (Country)



F-1 Trillion — Post Malone



Album of the Year (Alternative)



Clancy — Twenty One Pilots



Album of the Year (Rock)



From Zero — Linkin Park



Album of the Year (R'n'B)



Coming Home — Usher



Album of the Year (Dance)



Brat — Charli XCX



Album of the Year (Latin/Urban Album of the year)



Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran — Shakira



Song of the Year



Beautiful Things- Benson Boone



Best Collaboration



Die With a Smile – Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars



Producer of the Year



Julian Bunetta



Songwriter of the Year



Amy Allen



Pop Song of the Year



“Espresso” – Sabrina Carpenter



Pop Artist of the Year



Sabrina Carpenter



Best New Artist (Pop)



Teddy Swims



Country Song of the Year



“I Had Some Help”- Post Malone featuring Morgan Wallen



Country Artist of the Year



Jelly Roll



Best New Artist (Country)



Shaboozey



Hip-Hop Song of the Year



“Not Like Us” – Kendrick Lamar



Hip-Hop Artist of the Year



GloRilla



Best New Artist (Hip-Hop)



BossMan Dlow



R'n'B Song of the Year



“Made for Me” – Muni Long



R'n'B Artist of the Year



SZA



Alternative Song of the Year



"Too Sweet" - Hozier



Alternative Artist of the Year



Green Day



Best New Artist (Alt and Rock)



Fontaines D.C.



Rock Song of the Year



“A Symptom of Being Human” – Shinedown



Rock Artist of the Year



Shinedown



Dance Song of the Year



“360” – Charli xcx



Dance Artist of the Year



David Guetta



K-pop Artist of the Year



ATEEZ



K-pop Song of the Year



"Who" - Jimin



Breakthrough Artist of the Year



Gracie Abrams



World Artist of the Year



Tyla



Favorite Surprise Guest



Taylor Swift bringing out Travis Kelce



Favorite Tour Tradition



Taylor Swift - Surprise songs