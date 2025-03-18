Youngbloods frontman Jesse Colin Young dead at 83

Photo: Â © AVALON

Youngbloods frontman Jesse Colin Young has died at the age of 83.



The music star and social activist - whose real name was Perry Miller - passed away on Sunday (16.03.25) surrounded by family at home in South Carolina.



A statement from his publicity team read: "It is with deep sadness that we announce music legend Jesse Colin Young, who left a unique mark on the intersecting worlds of folk, blues, jazz, country, and rock and roll, died in his home in Aiken, South Carolina yesterday afternoon."



No cause of death was given.



The singer found fame as the lead vocalist and bassist of the '60s folk-rock group Youngbloods, who are best known for 1967 cover of 'Get Together', which became a symbol of peace and unity.



The song was originally penned by Chet Powers (also known as Dino Valenti) in the early ‘60s.



Upon its release, it failed to set the charts alight and peaked at No. 62 on the Billboard Hot 100.



However, it was re-released two years later and after it featured in a public service announcement promoting brotherhood by the National Conference of Christians and Jews, it made it all the way to No. 5.



Before forming The Youngbloods, Young released solo records, including 1964's 'The Soul of a City Boy' (1964) and 1965's 'Young Blood'.



The group went their separate ways in 1972, however, Young continued to release solo albums.



He was diagnosed with chronic autoimmune condition Lyme Disease in 2012 and subsequently retired from music. However, he began performing again in 2016 with his son Tristan and released the album 'Dreamers' in 2019.