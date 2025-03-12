Ayo Edebiri received 'death threats'

Photo: © Getty Images

Ayo Edebiri received "insane death threats" after "idiot" Elon Musk shared "fake" news about her.



The 'Bear' actress claimed she was sent a torrent of online abuse after the tech mogul shared a report last year which claimed she would be replacing Johnny Depp as the central character in a new 'Pirates of the Caribbean' movie.



Sharing a screenshot of the Tesla boss' X post from February 2024 - in which he shared the news story along with the caption, "Disney sucks", Ayo wrote on her Instagram Story: "Just remembering when I got some of the most insane death threats and racial slurs of my life (idk if it's the #1 moment, but for sure top 3) for a fake reboot of a movie I had never even heard of because of this man. (sic)"



Referring to allegations Musk had offered a Nazi salute during a speech after Donald Trump returned to office earlier this year, she added: "LMAO so not only is he a double s**g h**l-ing fascist, he's an idiot. but anyway.



"Life is, of course, a gift (sic)".



Ayo also shared quotes from Bill Burr's NPR interview from earlier this week, in which he criticised Musk and declared him to be "evidently a Nazi".



He added: "I just refuse to believe it was an accidental two-time Sieg Heil. And he does it at a presidential inauguration!"



The 29-year-old actress later shared a screenshot of her DM exchange with 'New Girl' writer Camilla Blackett, who insisted her pal would make a great lead in the film series.



Camilla wrote: "Okay but what if I said you'd eat this up a lil bit?!



"It's not the worst fan casting! I see the vision kinda! You're licherally Caribbean!(sic)"



Ayo captioned the screenshot: "@WaltDisneyFrozenHead wait no DEI, but I've changed my mind maybe we could make some money idk lmk.(sic)"



While the future of the family film series has yet to be confirmed, producer Jerry Bruckheimer confirmed last year that Jeff Nathanson is penning a new story.



He told Entertainment Weekly: "I think he's cracked it. He's got an amazing third act. We just gotta clean up the first and second and then we'll get there. But he wrote a great, great third act."



And the producer admitted he'd love to see Johnny Depp make a return.



He added: "It's a reboot, but if it was up to me, he would be in it. I love him. He's a good friend."