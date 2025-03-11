257125
Metallica's epic Mexico City show comes to Apple Vision Pro, bringing viewers closer to their hits

Jonathan Landrum Jr., The Associated Press - | Story: 538055

Metallica is bringing their powerhouse performance from Mexico City straight to viewers' faces courtesy of Apple.

The company said Tuesday that Metallica's show will be delivered in an immersive concert experience on the Apple Vision Pro video headset on Friday. The concert experience will feature the band's iconic hits including “Whiplash,” “One” and “Enter Sandman.”

Filmed during the sold-out finale of their M72 World Tour last year, Metallica's concert brings viewers closer to James Hetfield, Lars Ulrich, Kirk Hammett, and Robert Trujillo with high-resolution, 180-degree video and immersive spatial audio.

“With Metallica on Apple Vision Pro, you feel like you’re right there: front row, backstage, and even on stage with one of the biggest bands of all time," said Tor Myhren, vice president of marketing communications at Apple.

The company said Apple built a custom stage layout featuring 14 of their immersive video cameras, including some that moved around the stage.

If you don't own one of the $3,500 headsets, don't worry. Customers are able to book a Vision Pro demo to experience Metallica's performance at their local Apple store.

Other performances that have been exclusively shown on the Vision Pro includes Alicia Keys and Raye. The Weeknd also had his immersive music experience called “The Weeknd: Open Hearts.”

