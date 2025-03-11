55 years after it began, Regina Folk Festival shuts down for good, citing money woes

Photo: The Canadian Press A man and a dog walk the path around Wascana Lake, flanked by downtown Regina on Thursday Feb. 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Michael Bell

Fifty-five years after it began, the Regina Folk Festival is officially history.

Organizers say it's no longer possible to hold the event due to "financial constraints and reduced operational capacity." They say it's deeply disappointing and the board of directors is working to dissolve the organization.

The board is to host a special general meeting this spring to determine next steps.

A statement from the festival says ongoing financial pressures from the COVID-19 pandemic, from stagnant funding to declining ticket sales, have created obstacles.

"When we announced the return of the festival this past November, we were optimistic and worked to meet our ambitious targets," the statement said. "However, by the end of January, it became clear that financial challenges and capacity limitations could not be overcome."

It says Canada's live music sector has suffered greatly over the last five years and that many festivals and venues are still struggling post-pandemic.

The 2025 festival had been scheduled for August. Top artists including Vance Joy, the Strumbellas, Alan Doyle and Corb Lund have played at the festival in recent years.

"The generosity and commitment of our funders, sponsors and partners during a difficult period of time has been deeply appreciated," organizers said. "This news is difficult, however we are filled with gratitude for everyone involved with the festival.

"We are grateful for the dedication, love and expertise of our volunteers. We appreciate the support and encouragement given to us by our donors, partners and sponsors. We continue to be inspired by the musicians and artists who’ve graced our stages with their talent."