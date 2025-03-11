Millie Bobby Brown wants to start a family

Photo: © Avalon

Millie Bobby Brown is determined to "start a family" with Jake Bongiovi.



The 21-year-old actress is focusing on her career in the short-term - but Millie has revealed that she's determined to have a child with Jake one day.



The 'Stranger Things' star said on the 'Smartless' podcast: "My mom actually had her first child at 21, and my dad was 19. And you know, it's been my thing since before I met Jake.



"Since I was a baby, I told my mom, like, baby dolls. I wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me.



"And my nan, my grandmother is ... she was a huge part of my life. And so, yeah, I mean, Jake knows how important it is to me and, of course, I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."



Millie and Jake, 22, tied the knot last year, and they're both keen to start a family.



The actress said: "It's a huge thing. Jake was like, we cannot do that until we get married. So that was his thing."



Millie and Jake - who is the son of musician Jon Bon Jovi - would actually both love to have a big family.



She shared: "My thing was, I really want a family. I really want a big family.



"I'm one of four. He's one of four."



Millie is convinced that she can create a loving environment for her children.



She said: "My home is full of love for anyone and anything, and so that is what we kind of stand by, Jake and I, is our energy in the house is the door is always open, and we want everyone to feel really comfortable."