Comedian Druski accused of sexual assault in lawsuit also naming Sean 'Diddy' Combs and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr

The comedian Druski has been accused of sexual assault in a lawsuit that also names shamed hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs and NFL star Odell Beckham Jr.



The civil suit, filed by Ashley Parham, alleges she was "doused in oil and used like a slip and slide" by the comedian, whose real name is Drew Desbordes, in yet another disturbing development in the Combs sex scandal case.



Parham, 30, initially filed the lawsuit against Combs, 55, in October, but has now amended the claim to include Beckham Jr, 31, and Desbordes, 29.



She alleges she was "violently gang raped" in Orinda, California, in March 2018 by Combs and others.



The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, states two other plaintiffs, referred to as Jane Doe and John Doe, witnessed the alleged assault.



An excerpt from the lawsuit claims: "Plaintiff remembers Defendants referring to another Defendant Doe as Cornelius and remembered the name because it was so odd and unique. Plaintiff has come to discover the Defendant Doe Cornelius who raped her was Defendant Odell."



The lawsuit also alleges Desbordes was instructed by Combs to rape Ashley and he "doused Plaintiff with more oil/lubricant" before jumping on her body and "treating it like a slip and slide".



It further claims Desbordes "knocked the wind out of Plaintiff due to his enormous size" before allegedly assaulting her.



The documents state over the course of the alleged attack, Ashley's body became "more and more limp".



At one point during the incident, it is alleged Combs and Desbordes were "manically and hysterically laughing".



The lawsuit also claims John Doe overheard Combs and Beckham Jr "discussing business and the plan to have Plaintiff Parham return to New York" with Beckham Jr.



According to the court documents, Combs, Beckham Jr and Desbordes "caused physical injury, severe mental and emotional distress, pain and suffering, mental anguish, and loss of enjoyment of life".



The lawsuit further alleges that after the attack, Parham was forced by Combs to take a pill while the three men went outside to smoke marijuana and cigarettes.



Beckham Jr, who was playing for the New York Giants at the time of the alleged assault, denied the claims in a social media post, writing: "Boy I’ll tell u what. This world makes absolutely no sense. I am covered by God. He will prevail. I kno who am I, I kno who u are, keep ur head. That name will be cleared."



Desbordes also denied the allegations, calling them "a fabricated lie".



In a statement to The US Sun, he said: "I wasn’t a public figure in 2018 – I was broke living with my mom without any connections to the entertainment industry at the time of the allegation, so the inclusion of my name is truly outlandish.



"My heart breaks for actual victims of abuse, but I’m fully confident that the evidence will expose this falsehood and the individuals who are maliciously trying to game the legal system to peddle false narratives."



Combs’ legal team issued a statement dismissing the lawsuit, stating: "This new complaint – brought by an attorney who has already been sued for defaming Mr Combs – demonstrates the depraved lengths plaintiffs will travel to garner headlines in pursuit of a payday. Mr Combs was nowhere near Orinda, California on the day Ms. Parham claims she was assaulted there, and the Contra Costa Sheriff’s Department has already confirmed Ms. Parham’s claims were determined to be unfounded following a thorough investigation."



They continued: "In an attempt to salvage her claims following the investigation debunking them, Ms. Parham has now invented an even wilder narrative, alleging a vast (and facially implausible) conspiracy between law enforcement, local civilians, and media industry players.



"Her far-fetched tale contains it all: fake cops, cash bribes, and an alleged victim of the late Michael Jackson who was purportedly kidnapped across state lines and forced to ‘sign paperwork at gun point’ while shepherded through a web of ‘safe houses’.



"No sane person reading this complaint could credit this story. Mr. Combs looks forward to having his day in court where these lies – and the perverse motives of those who told them – will be revealed."



Combs remains in custody at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.



Prosecutors allege he led Bad Boy Records as a "criminal enterprise" for more than a decade and was involved in the abuse of several women. He has pleaded not guilty and could face life in prison if convicted.