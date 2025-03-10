Photo: (c) Getty Images

Olivia Culpo is pregnant.



The 32-year-old model has announced she and her husband Christian McCaffrey - who got married in June 2024 - are expecting their first baby together, though she didn't reveal when they are due to welcome the tot into the world.



Olivia shared two black and white photos from a maternity photoshoot, which showed off her growing bump in a flowing dress, on Instagram along with the caption: "Next chapter, motherhood [white heart emoji] (sic)"



Olivia previously hailed the NHL star as her "best friend"



She gushed to People magazine ahead of their big day: "I'm looking forward to marrying my best friend.



"I'm very excited for that next chapter, and I feel very lucky. He's a great guy."



The brunette beauty wore a conservative, long-sleeve Dolce and Gabbana gown for the wedding and despite receiving criticism for her choice, she previously explained she chose something "simple" to highlight the seriousness of her commitment to Christian.



She explained to Vogue magazine: "I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape, or form. I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.



"It was exactly the same as the original sketch. This is the first, last, and only wedding dress I tried on.



"When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant."



And though she was "surprised" by the criticism, she was ultimately happy with her choices.



She told People magazine: "I was definitely very surprised.



"I loved every part of my wedding because I love my husband and the people we got to celebrate that day with.



"The choices that I made are because I wanted to feel like they're choices I could be proud of in 50 years. And that's it."



The pair announced their engagement in April 2023 after four years of dating.