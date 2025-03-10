Wendy Williams taken from her assisted living home by ambulance after she dropped note to paparazzi pleading for help

Photo: © FAMOUS

Wendy Williams was taken from her assisted living home by ambulance after she dropped a note to paparazzi pleading for help. The former talk show host, 60, is battling to end her court-ordered guardianship, and was escorted by police and walked to the ambulance on her own.



Page Six reported Wendy was in her fifth-story room at a New York City assisted living facility on Monday (10.03.25) when she tossed a handwritten note out of the window.



The message read: "Help! Wendy!!"



Police arrived at around 11.15am for a wellness check on the broadcaster, and photos showed her wearing a T-shirt, black leggings and a long sweater as she left the facility looking sombre.



Officers assisted her as she climbed into the ambulance.



Wendy's representative has not yet responded to a request for comment from Page Six.



Last month, TMZ reported Wendy, who has denied having frontotemporal dementia, formally requested a judge to terminate her guardianship.



Wendy, who had previously fired her court-appointed attorney, claimed in an affidavit she has "regained (the) capacity" to function without her legal guardian, Sabrina Morrissey.



On 18 February, Wendy was scheduled for a medical examination to reassess her condition.



Sources told TMZ if her request to end the guardianship was denied, she would "demand" a jury trial.



The former broadcaster addressed her situation in an emotional interview with 'The Breakfast Club' in January, stating: "I am definitely isolated… I keep the door closed. I watch TV. I listen to the radio. I watch the window. I sit here, and my life goes by."



Wendy also alleged she only had $15 to her name.



Her niece, Alex Finnie, participated in the conversation, saying Wendy "sounds great" and not "like an incapacitated person".



Wendy has been largely out of the public eye since leaving 'The Wendy Williams Show' in 2021, with her guardianship becoming a major topic of discussion the following year.



She has, however, made public appearances in Florida for her son’s college graduation and her father’s birthday celebration.



Wendy was scheduled to do a phone interview with 'The View' on 14 March.