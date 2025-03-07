256901
253779
Entertainment  

'With Love, Meghan,' the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix series, renewed for a second season

Duchess show renewed

The Associated Press - | Story: 537241

There's going to be more “With Love, Meghan,” the Duchess of Sussex's Netflix lifestyles series.

The streaming service announced Friday that a second season of the show, which debuted this week, has already been shot. Meghan has said the show, which includes her chatting with celebrity pals, is not about a quest for perfection but more about finding joy in the little things.

Netflix said the second season would air this fall.

“With Love, Meghan” was supposed to premiere in January, but the duchess delayed the release due to the devastating wildfires in and around Los Angeles.

Meghan announced last month that she was rebranding her fledging lifestyles company to As Ever, after initially calling it American Riviera.

The Duchess was born and raised in Los Angeles and now lives in Montecito, California, with Harry, the Duke of Sussex, and their two children.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Look twice

Look twice

Galleries | March 07, 2025

Brosnan breaks silence on Bond

Showbiz | March 07, 2025

Dog learns a new skill!

Must Watch | March 07, 2025

Donkey has a lot to say

Must Watch | March 07, 2025

Friday morning awesomeness- March 7, 2025

Daily Dose | March 07, 2025


255193
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >
255968


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


254692



255979