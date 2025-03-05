Pokémon-shaped Cheeto, 'Cheetozard,' sells at auction for $87,840

Photo: The Canadian Press This undated photo provided by Goldin Auctions shows a Cheeto shaped like the Pokémon Charizard that has sold at auction for $87,840. (Goldin Auctionsvia AP)

A Cheeto shaped like the beloved Pokémon Charizard has sold at auction for a total cost of $87,840.

The Goldin auction house listed the snack as sold on Sunday.

“Presented is a 3-inch long Flamin’ Hot Cheeto in the shape of the Pokémon Charizard, affixed to a customized Pokémon card and encapsulated in a clear card storage box,” the auction's description states. “It was initially discovered and preserved sometime between 2018-2022 by 1st & Goal Collectibles. The Cheeto surged in popularity on social media platforms in late 2024.”

There were 60 bids on the uniquely shaped snack, according to the listing. The winning bid was $72,000 plus a buyer's premium.