Barack Obama was offered Severance role

Obama offered TV role

Barack Obama turned down Keanu Reeves' role in 'Severance'.

The former United States President, 63, was offered a role in the hit AppleTV+ psychological sci-fi thriller series by Ben Stiller - who serves as executive producer and director on the show - as the voice of an animated Lumon building in a film shown to staff in season two.

Appearing on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' this week, Ben said: "There was one person that I asked before [Keanu], and he said no."

Ben confirmed Obama was the other person, and explained: "I didn’t ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer, and his lawyer said: ‘I can relay the request if you write an email, so I wrote this email to him saying: ‘Hey, we have this show... whatever.’

"Two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying: ‘Hey Ben, big fan of the show, love season one, can’t wait for season two.

"'Don’t think I have time in my schedule to make this happen.’ ”

The 59-year-old comedian joked that he couldn't thing of anything "more important than doing the voice-over for the animated building in Severance".

The show - which stars Adam Scott, Britt Lower and John Turturro - focuses on office workers at Lumon industries who have undergone the so-called 'severance' procedure, which is the clinical separation of their work and personal lives.

Ben admitted it was "pretty cool" that Obama responded at all, before opening up on how Keanu, 60, took to the role.

He recalled: "We did it like a full-on recording session. He was in LA, I was in New York, but he went into the studio and did multiple takes.

"He took it very seriously. He’s just like the most warm and inviting voice.

"I don’t know if when you see the building and hear his voice you necessarily immediately think that it’s Keanu, but then I think you just have this innate sort of feeling.”

Obama was offered Severance role

