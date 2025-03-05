256901
Electronic producer Deadmau5 sells song and label catalogue in US$55 million deal

David Friend, The Canadian Press - | Story: 536775

Deadmau5 is taking the cheese.

The Canadian electronic music producer, known for wearing a mouse head helmet on stage, has sold his song catalogue and that of his Mau5trap record label in a deal valued at US$55 million.

The buyer is Los Angeles-based Creative Music Group, an independent music distributor, which will own the sound recordings and copyrights of more than 4,000 songs.

The company says it intends to remaster and re-release "key catalogue pieces" and seek new marketing and licensing opportunities that would expose the music to a new generation of listeners.

Deadmau5, the stage name of Niagara Falls, Ont.-native Joel Zimmerman, is one of Canada's most successful electronic artists.

His breakout hit "Ghosts 'n' Stuff" lifted him from the underground scene into the mainstream, where he delivered a succession of popular dance tracks including "I Remember" and "Escape," a collaboration with Kaskade and Hayla.

Zimmerman's record label has released tracks from Skrillex, Feed Me, Chris Lake, as well as Canadian acts Rezz and Sydney Blu.

Deadmau5 has announced two Canadian festival dates this year at Igloofest in Quebec City on March 8 and Veld in Toronto on Aug. 1.

