Grand Theatre in London, Ont., to mount production of 'Come From Away'

Come From Away staged

The Canadian Press

The Grand Theatre in London, Ont., will close out its 2025/2026 season with a production of "Come From Away."

The southwestern Ontario theatre says Toronto's Julie Tomaino will direct the production of the homegrown musical, which tells the story of Newfoundlanders housing thousands of airline passengers routed to Gander, N.L., when the 9/11 attacks grounded air traffic.

It's described as a "non-replica" production, which means it could reimagine some elements of the musical such as staging or choreography.

A spokesperson for the Grand Theatre did not immediately respond to a request for comment about how that will play out in this production, which is set to open May 1, 2026, and wrap up on May 24.

The subscription season at the Grand Theatre will begin in October with "The Play That Goes Wrong."

Other production in the season include "Disney’s Frozen," "Primary Trust," which is a co-production with Crow's Theatre in Toronto, "Piaf/Dietrich" and "The Importance of Being Earnest."

 

