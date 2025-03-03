256734
Neil Young to play free concert in Ukraine

Neil Young off to Ukraine

BANG Showbiz - | Story: 536365

Neil Young will kick off his European tour by staging a free concert in war-torn Ukraine.

The 79-year-old rocker will hit the road this summer for the 'Love Earth Tour' and he's now revealed the trek will start in the Eastern European nation - which was invaded by Russia in February 2022 - explaining he's currently in talks to secure a date and a venue and more details will be announced very soon.

A post on his website stated: "Neil Young and the Chrome Hearts will open the upcoming 'Love Earth Tour' of Europe in Ukraine with a free concert for all.

"We are currently in talks and will make the announcement of details here ... Keep on Rockin' In The Free World."

Young's tour will start in Europe in June and July before heading to North America for a series of shows in August and September.

The trek will include a headline slot at the fabled Glastonbury Festival in the UK in June as well as a huge show in London's Hyde Park as part of the American Express presents BST Hyde Park series on July 11.

Young was confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury after reversing his decision to boycott the world-famous festival due to it being a "corporate turn-off".

In a statement posted on his website, he explained: "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided not to play the Glastonbury Festival, which I have always loved.

"Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there."

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis expressed her delight at Young's change of heart.

She wrote on Instagram: "What a start to the year! "Neil Young is an artist who's very close to our hearts at Glastonbury. He does things his own way and that's why we love him. "We can't wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."

