Calgary's Tate McRae lands first No. 1 album on both U.S. and Canada Billboard charts

Tate McRae has landed her first No. 1 on the Billboard album charts.

The Calgary-raised pop singer's third full-length album "So Close to What" earned her the peak position this week in both the United States and Canada.

In the U.S., McRae's album reached 137 million streams and 71,000 album sales in its first week of release. In Canada, her cumulative album sales — which include streaming and track sales equivalents — reached 20,000 units, according to data tracker Luminate.

McRae is the third Canadian act to hold the top U.S. album position over the past month.

She takes the spot from Toronto pair Partynextdoor and Drake and their album "Some Sexy Songs 4 U," while the Weeknd last sat at No. 1 in mid-February with "Hurry Up Tomorrow."

McRae was the musical guest on "Saturday Night Live" over the weekend where she performed her songs "Sports Car" and "Dear God," and appeared in a parody sketch of singing competition "The Voice."

She also stood with host Shane Gillis as they signed off for the night alongside comedian Mike Myers, who was sporting a T-shirt with the slogan "Canada is not for sale."

McRae will compete later this month at the Juno Awards where she's a leading nominee tied with country singer Josh Ross.