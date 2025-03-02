Mike Myers makes statement on ‘Saturday Night Live’ about Donald Trump’s plans for Canada

Photo: © Getty Images

Mike Myers made a pointed statement on ‘Saturday Night Live’ about Donald Trump’s plans for Canada.



The actor, 61, was on the 1 March episode of the show – wearing a T-shirt emblazoned with the Canadian flag and the slogan ‘Canada Is Not for Sale’.



Mike took to the stage alongside host Shane Gillis, musical guest Tate McRae and the rest of the cast as the credits rolled in his top.



He was seen repeatedly adjusting his vest to highlight the slogan on his shirt – a response to former US president Donald Trump’s recent comments suggesting Canada should become America’s “51st state”.



Trump, 78, has made several remarks in recent weeks about the prospect of Canada merging with the US, including in a post on Truth Social last month.



He wrote: “Many people in Canada LOVE being the 51st State,” before adding: “If Canada merged with the U.S., there would be no tariffs, taxes would go way down, and they would be TOTALLY SECURE from the threat of the Russian and Chinese Ships that are constantly surrounding them. Together, what a great Nation it would be!!!”



During his ‘SNL’ appearance, Mike also appeared to mouth the phrase “elbows up” to the camera while pointing to his elbows.



The expression, commonly used in hockey and boxing, has been adopted as a symbol of Canadian resilience in response to Trump’s comments and his proposal to impose 25 per cent tariffs on Canadian goods.



Manitoba premier Wab Kinew, 42, previously referenced the phrase while addressing concerns about the tariffs. Speaking in January, he said: “We can’t be a punching bag, and we have to get our elbows up and let other folks know that we’re in the ring there too.”



Mike, known for his roles in Shrek and Wayne’s World, originally starred on SNL from 1989 to 1995. In the March 1 episode, he also played Elon Musk, 52, in a parody of Trump’s recent White House exchange with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy, 46.



Following the broadcast, social media users voiced support for Mike.



One post on X read: “‘Elbows up’ says Mike Myers! That’s Canadian code talk!”



Another added: “Refreshing seeing Mike Myers on SNL tonight standing up for our country. Elbows up Canada!!!”