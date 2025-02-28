256734
254694
Entertainment  

At 90, Giorgio Armani has more than a few cards up his sleeve on the runway

Giorgio Armani shines at 90

Colleen Barry, The Associated Press - | Story: 535844

At age 90, Giorgio Armani still has more than a few cards up his sleeve.

That was quite literally true in the Emporio Armani collection previewed on Thursday during Milan Fashion Week, where playing cards were the recurring motif.

Sequined playing cards were tucked in bodices or handily in belts or jacket pockets. A heart-shaped top peeked out of jackets, belt buckles came in diamond shapes and costume jewelry were clubs and spades. For anyone going all-in: An overcoat was flush with all of the suits.

The collection riffed on men’s dressing for women, featuring three-piece suits and velvet ensembles with matching ties or big neck bows. Trousers were comfortably loose, featuring deep pockets. Shirt collars and cuffs were at times detached –- as if magically floating.

The storied designer took his customary post-show bow accompanied by his niece, Silvana Armani, who is head of the womenswear design studio, making the line of succession clear.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More Entertainment News

Movie Listings

244599


TheTango.net
Out for a ride

Out for a ride

Must Watch | February 28, 2025

Task failed successfully

Must Watch | February 28, 2025

Friday morning awesomeness- February 28, 2025

Daily Dose | February 28, 2025

Ozzy to star in documentary

Showbiz | February 28, 2025

Totally '90's

Galleries | February 27, 2025


249255
RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >


Local Entertainment Links
KELOWNA MOVIES
WEST KELOWNA MOVIES
VERNON MOVIES
PENTICTON MOVIES
THEATRE
MUSIC
GALLERY [+]
FILM / RADIO [+]
TICKETS [+]
LOTTO [+]
GENERAL [+]


254612
256172